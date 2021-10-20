Stroud’s Foster Park features new shading structure

The Shawnee News-Star

STROUD, OKLA. - Stroud Regional Medical Center’s hospital management partner, First Physicians Capital Group, contributed approximately $33,000 to purchase and provide a sun shade structure at Foster Park in Stroud. The ribbon cutting ceremony at the local park took place late September. This partnership between the City of Stroud and First Physicians Capital Group made this project possible with First Physicians’ contribution and the city’s staff labor for installation.

“While the structure adds to the aesthetics of the park, more importantly, it adds a layer of protection for our community’s children to play on the playground particularly during hot, sunny days of the year,” said Bob Pearman, city manager of Stroud. “We are grateful to the Stroud Regional Medical Center and its management partner for this gift and for their dedication to our community. This has created quite a buzz in town and a local school is even interested in learning more about this structure for their students. I want to personally thank everyone who brought this project to life.”

The Foster family donated land for and developed Foster Park in the early 1950s and has many different amenities for the community around the area. City leaders, community leaders along with a First Physicians Capital Group representative celebrated the new shading structure with a ribbon cutting after several days of installation.

“It is our mission to elevate rural healthcare and the communities we serve through partnerships with the city. This includes caring for our community both inside and outside of the hospital,” said Stroud Regional Medical Center CEO Ed Dyer. “It is great to see our children will be able to enjoy the sun shade in this local park for years to come.”