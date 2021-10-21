Shawnee YMCA welcomes Mike Jobe as new chief executive officer

Mike Jobe began his career with the YMCA 27 years ago in Oklahoma and has returned to be the chief executive officer at the Shawnee Family YMCA.

According to Jobe, it feels amazing to be back in the place where he started his career.

"I am honored and humbled to be chosen to lead the Shawnee YMCA into the future," Jobe said. "It allowed me to be closer to home and knowing that the community is 100 percent behind what the Shawnee Y is and stands for made it an easy decision."

More:Oklahoma Arts Institute gets $4k grant from the Avedis Foundation

More:Project: SAFE awarded nearly $84,000 grant from Avedis Foundation

Jobe graduated from Midwest City High School and went to Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas to play football for two years before transferring and graduating from The University of Central Oklahoma.

He explained he started his career at the YMCA in Midwest City in 1993 as a part-time coordinator, then became a sports director before being named the executive director of the branch in 1998.

"I spent eight years in Midwest City before moving to Wichita to become the executive director of the West YMCA in Wichita," he said. "In 2007, I had the opportunity to become the executive director at the South YMCA in Wichita, where I was responsible for the YMCA and the sports center."

In 2014, he went to the Dallas YMCA and was promoted to Vice President of Operations and oversaw four YMCAs in the Dallas Association.

For Jobe, the best aspect of working with the YMCA is having the opportunity to change the community in a positive way.

"The Y can be impactful in so many ways and it gives me the opportunity to be in the forefront of those that we serve every day," Jobe said.

He explained it can be challenging to run an operation like the YMCA.

"You always have to be proactive and not reactive to situations that may arise," he said. "You just never know from one day to the next what is going to happen. It is both a good thing and a bad thing."

More:Shawnee Family YMCA gets funds from Rangers' Globe Life Grant Program

Jobe believes the YMCA is important to the community in so many ways as it provides many services to people.

"Through our financial assistance program, we allow children and families the opportunity to participate in membership and programs if they can't afford to do so," Jobe said. "We will not turn anyone away if they want to participate."

He said the YMCA has the ability to adapt to the needs of the community.

"We are here for the health and wellness needs of those in the Shawnee community and surrounding areas," Jobe said. "The other areas that are important to know is that we provide opportunities for children and families in youth sports, after school childcare, day camp in the summer and swimming lessons."

Going forward, Jobe hopes the YMCA will make a bigger impact on the community.

"I know sometimes the YMCA is known for being a place for everyone to come and workout and swim, but we are and can be so much more," he said. "We want the citizens of Shawnee and surrounding areas to think of the YMCA first for all their health and wellness needs."