The gift of life: Shelby Johnson to be honored in floragraph at Tournament of Roses Parade

Many gathered at Tecumseh High School on Shelby Johnson's birthday Wednesday, Oct. 20, to celebrate her life as LifeShare of Oklahoma presented her family with a floragraph of her, which will be featured on a float at the upcoming Tournament of Roses Parade.

According to Public Relations Coordinator Heather Dean, LifeShare is an organization that recovers organs and tissues in the state to be used for transplants.

Dean explained each year the organization sponsors the Donate Life Float for the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California and selects both organ donors and organ recipients to be represented on the float.

According to Shelby's mother Dana Johnson, Shelby was selected to be honored for being an organ donor.

On Jan. 26, 2019, at the age of 17, Shelby and her 18-year-old friend Logan Deardorff died in a car accident in Shawnee. Both were students at Tecumseh High School.

Dana said while Shelby passed on, she saved the lives of four other people through organ donations.

A floragraph of Shelby will be on the float, along with floragraphs of several other donors. Dean said a floragraph is a portrait of someone created with floral materials such as seeds, grains, spices, dried flowers and more.

Shelby was passionate about being an organ donor and Dana said she would've been a little embarrassed and overwhelmed by all the attention she's getting, but Dana is proud of her daughter.

"I think it's exactly what she would've wanted. I see so many pieces of her in every one of these things that happen," Dana said. "It's just such an honor and she would be so pleased."

Following the presentation of the floragraph, Shelby's sisters Maggie and Kaitlyn were able to complete her picture by adding in her eyebrows.

Shelby's floragraph can be seen both in person and on television at the Rose Parade on New Year's Day.

To learn more about organ donation, go to https://www.lifeshareoklahoma.org/