Shawnee man sentenced in traffic deaths of two Tecumseh High School students

A Shawnee man found guilty of two counts of second-degree manslaughter in the 2019 traffic deaths of two Tecumseh teenagers was formally sentenced Thursday in Pottawatomie County District Court to eight years in prison.

Roger D. Flint, 64, was sentenced to serve a four-year sentence for each count, with those two sentences running consecutively, in the traffic-related deaths of Logan Don Deardorff, 18, and Shelby Danielle Johnson, 17.

Sentencing was handed down by District Judge John G. Canavan Jr.

Flint was originally charged in April 2019 with two counts of first-degree manslaughter and was accused of causing the deaths of the Tecumseh High School students on Jan. 26, 2019.

According to accident reports, Flint was driving a 2019 Honda Accord eastbound on 45th Street near Aydelotte Street, west of Kickapoo, when his vehicle rear-ended a Ford Mustang occupied by the teens. Witnesses told police his vehicle ran off the road several times at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The Shawnee Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated, with pre-crash data retrieved from Flint’s vehicle indicating the accelerator was fully engaged with no braking and no steering input when the crash occurred, according to affidavits, and the vehicle’s speed was recorded at 122 miles per hour upon impact. The investigation found Flint had a history of seizures, including an episode days before the fatal crash occurred, according to court records in the case.

This case was heard as a non jury-trial before Judge Canavan over the summer, with the final day of testimony and closing arguments given on Friday, Aug. 27.

At the conclusion of all evidence being presented, the judge found Flint guilty of two counts of second-degree manslaughter and he was booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center to await his sentencing date.

Flint will remain in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center until he is transferred to the Department of Corrections.