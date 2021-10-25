House of Hope: Treating the domestic violence pandemic

By Kayla Woody, Citizen Potawatomi Nation House of Hope

As 2021 is rolling to an end, our society continues to face horrific outcomes from an extremely contagious virus. Our health care workers and clinic staff are fighting to protect patients and keep them healthy. However, this virus is not the only pandemic that plagues our communities.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. More than 12 million people each year are affected by violence from a spouse or partner, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in 4 women and 1 in 10 men will experience abuse during their lifetime. For someone who has four daughters, one will likely experience abuse from a partner or spouse.

Our goal at the CPN House of Hope is to eliminate domestic violence by providing victims and the community with appropriate, effective services and programs. We are eager to explore all avenues that will allow us to provide services to victims and educate individuals on the effects and cycles of abuse.

The House of Hope is excited about the implementation of a new safety protocol at the CPN tribal clinics. It will offer more options to patients who are facing abuse in their relationships.

“There are current steps in place to assist patients, but we want to expand these steps to reach more individuals that may be hesitant to speak out about the violence that they are experiencing,” said Kayla Woody, prevention specialist for CPN’s House of Hope.

The CPN East and West Clinics are working together with the House of Hope to provide resources to as many patients as possible, in a discreet way. The clinic staff plays a crucial role in helping these victims connect with the domestic violence organization. Many victims are not aware of the resources available to assist them in escaping their violent relationship. These steps can encourage and protect victims.

House of Hope advocates encourage clinic staff to ask patients if they feel unsafe at home, to thank victims for being brave when disclosing their abuse, and to provide options to victims that fit their situation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, stalking, and/or sexual assault and would like more information, please contact the CPN House of Hope at 405-275-3176 or reach out on social media at facebook.com/cpnhouseofhope.