SH 18 resurfacing between Meeker, Chandler nearly complete

The $3 million resurfacing project between Meeker and Chandler on SH 18 is nearly complete, with final touches expected this week on the 14-mile project.

The project began back in July, with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation reporting SH-18 would be intermittently narrowed to one lane, with pilot cars and flaggers directing traffic in work areas as they moved between US-62 in Meeker and SH-66 in Chandler.

Cody Boyd, ODOT spokesperson, said the entire project will wrap up this week.

"Work has completed on the SH-18 resurfacing project between Chandler and Meeker," Boyd said, adding that ODOT is planning to perform its final inspection this week before officially signing off on the project.

"We also expect to normalize the speed limit along SH-18," he added.

Boyd said crews didn't encounter any significant issues during the project, which was completed on time and on budget.

Traffic volumes on SH-18 average about 3,100 vehicles per day between SH-18B and north to Chandler, while there are about 3,700 vehicles per day between SH-18B and south to Meeker.

SH-18 south of SH-18B was last resurfaced in 2002 and SH-18 north of SH-18B was resurfaced in 1999, Boyd said.

"This stretch between Meeker and Chandler also received a chip seal treatment by ODOT maintenance crews in 2011 to seal cracks and improve traction, helping to extend the life of pavement until this resurfacing project," he added.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the nearly $3 million contract for this project to Haskell Lemon Construction of Oklahoma City.