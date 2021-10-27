Retirement ceremony honors 3 Shawnee firefighters

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Fire Department recognized three longtime firefighters for their service during a retirement ceremony on Oct. 22.

Jack Miller retired with 25 years of service after serving in the capacities of Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain and Battalion Chief.

Jared Gibson retired with 26 years of service, serving in the capacities of Firefighter and Lieutenant.

Roy Reece retired with 21 years of service, serving in the capacities of Firefighter, Lieutenant and Captain.