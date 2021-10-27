LOCAL

Retirement ceremony honors 3 Shawnee firefighters

The Shawnee News-Star
Shawnee Fire Department retirees — Jack Miller, Jared Gibson and Roy Reece — during a retirement ceremony Oct. 22 at city hall.

The Shawnee Fire Department recognized three longtime firefighters for their service during a retirement ceremony on Oct. 22.

Jack Miller retired with 25 years of service after serving in the capacities of Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain and Battalion Chief.

Jared Gibson retired with 26 years of service, serving in the capacities of Firefighter and Lieutenant.

Roy Reece retired with 21 years of service, serving in the capacities of Firefighter, Lieutenant and Captain.

Jack Miller, left is congratulated by Shawnee Fire Chief Tony Wittman.
Jared Gibson is pictured with Shawnee Fire Chief Jared Gibson.
Roy Reece is pictured with Shawnee Fire Chief Tony Wittman.