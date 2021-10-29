Deputy shot in Pottawatomie County, search for suspect ongoing

Shawnee News-Star Staff

Update, 1 p.m., Friday: Police are circulating two different photos of Braedon Chesser, the 27-year-old suspect in the shooting of a sheriff's deputy in Pottawatomie County Friday morning. A photo taken in 2020 shows how Chesser would look clean-shaven, while a photo from 2018 shows the suspect with a bearded face.

Chesser is not in custody, and police are uncertain of his current appearance. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office or 911.

-------------------------

Update, 12:15 p.m., Friday: Authorities issued an alert for a suspect: 27-year-old Braedon Chesser, a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He is considered by police to be "armed and dangerous."

Nearby schools in Bethel Acres were told to shelter in place as local police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the FBI continue the search. The deputy, who was shot seven times by Chesser, is "in surgery," according to police.

-------------------------

Law enforcement from multiple agencies have converged on the Bethel Acres area this morning in the search for the suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of a Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy.

The deputy was reportedly shot while responding to a disturbance call in the area of Patterson Road and Austin Drive, which is south of Shawnee Twin Lakes.

According to information released by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson assisting at the scene, information is constantly evolving as multiple agencies are working the case. Armored vehicles and air support from other agencies are involved and they have secured a large perimeter in the area.

The trooper confirmed Pottawatomie County deputies responded to a disturbance call Friday morning that resulted in a deputy being shot. The trooper said the deputy was getting medical attention, but updates on that deputy's condition are unknown and awaited.

Watch for updates on this developing situation.