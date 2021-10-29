Manhunt ends: Suspect in Pott. County deputy's shooting found dead

Shawnee News-Star

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) on Friday evening announced the suspect accused of shooting a Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Deputy Friday morning was found deceased, ending the day-long search.

Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for 27-year-old Braedon Chesser.

According to the OSBI, the search began just before 8 a.m. when a sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a domestic violence call at Chesser’s residence near Austin Drive and Patterson Road in Bethel Acres. Law enforcement that were nearby were able to get the deputy to safety and the deputy was transported to OU Medical Center and was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds Friday. The deputy's name has not been released.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, Chesser was found deceased in the woods about 100 yards behind his home. Law enforcement also found the body of his estranged wife, 25-year-old Sarah Chesser, who was deceased inside the residence. No one else was home at the time of the incident.

The scene was secured Friday night and OSBI Crime Scene Agents and the FBI’s Evidence Response Team were processing the residence, as well as the location where Chesser’s body was found.

This case is an active and ongoing investigation.

Watch for updates as more details are released.