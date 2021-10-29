Pottawatomie County deputy shot 7 times; investigation ongoing

Shawnee News-Star

A Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy was shot seven times early Friday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call and was in surgery Friday afternoon as multiple law enforcement agencies searched for the suspect.

The deputy was shot when responding to the call just before 8 a.m. at a home in the area of Patterson Road and Austin Drive, which is south of Shawnee Twin Lakes in the Bethel Acres area.

The deputy, who was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, was reported to be in surgery Friday afternoon. The deputy's name was not released.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies converged on the area Friday morning and had an incident command center in place with assets including armored vehicles and air support with a large perimeter secured.

According to information released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, authorities were circulating two different photos Friday afternoon of Braedon Chesser, the 27-year-old suspect in the deputy's shooting. As authorities were uncertain of Chesser's appearance Friday afternoon, they released a photo taken in 2020 showing Chesser clean-shaven, while a photo from 2018 showed him with a bearded face.

Information in the ongoing investigation was constantly evolving Friday afternoon from the scene of the initial call at the home where Chesser allegedly fired multiple rounds, but he remained at-large at press time Friday afternoon. Chesser, a white male, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, according to the patrol, and was being considered by police to be "armed and dangerous."

Nearby schools in Bethel Acres were told to shelter in place Friday as local police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the FBI continued their search.

At the time of the News-Star's early press deadlines Friday afternoon, there were still no updates on the deputy's condition and the search for Chesser was ongoing, but watch for the latest updates and reports on this developing story at www.news-star.com.