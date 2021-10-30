Doug Warden inducted into Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame

Special to the News-Star

Douglas Jason Warden of Shawnee was inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame during a ceremony Oct 23 in Oklahoma City.

Warden was born in Prague in 1947 and graduated Prague High School in 1964. After one semester at Eastern Oklahoma A&M, 19-year-old Warden received his draft notice and arrived in Vietnam as a Private First Class.

He served as a rifleman, radio telephone operator, squad leader, platoon sergeant and platoon leader. He was promoted to Staff Sergeant after just 7 months, becoming one of the most decorated soldiers in the 1st Battalion (Airborne), 12th Calvary, 1st Calvary Division.

For actions on May 27, 1967, his second day in combat, PFC Warden was awarded the Bronze Star with “V” device when he stood up between his comrade and an enemy machine gunner resulting in a deadly engagement. Three days later, May 31, 1967, he was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart when his platoon was trapped.

As the RTO, he accompanied his platoon leader into the command post of the 22nd NVA regiment, where they killed over 10 NVA soldiers. For actions on July 3, 1967, Warden was awarded the Soldier's Medal for rescuing one of the injured crewmen from a burning helicopter that crashed into an ammunition dump, then returning to move ammunition away from the fire. On Dec. 15, 1967, east of Tam Quan, Warden led a successful assault against an enemy rocket position and rescued a mortally-wounded soldier. He was awarded his second Silver Star. On Dec 16, 1967, as the battle continued, he received his second Purple Heart and later would receive his third Purple Heart for combat on Feb 19, 1968.

Warden re-enlisted in 1969 and served with the 1st Special Forces Group on Okinawa. While doing parachute training, a tower equipment failure resulted in a critical fall, thus forcing him into medical retirement. He earned his Special Forces tab and the Army Commendation Medal during this time.

Warden in a 1980 graduate of Webster College and completed a 15-year career with AT&T and 10 years with the Gartner Group. In 2011, he published his early life biography “Boy Sergeant — A Young Soldier's Story of Vietnam.” He continues to assist veterans and ROTC/JROTC students through the Oklahoma Special Forces Association and resides in Shawnee.

During the ceremonies Oct. 23, Warden was joined by several guests from near and far, including Rich Valles and Colonel (Ret) Bob Radcliffe. Valles, who was his Radio Telephone Operator in Vietnam, drove in from California and Radcliffe, his platoon leader, came from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to be here for the ceremony.

