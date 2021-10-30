Shawnee's Emmanuel Episcopal Church parish to celebrate 125th anniversary Nov. 6-7

Special to the News-Star

In 1896, just a very few years after the City of Shawnee was founded, and 11 years before statehood, Emmanuel Episcopal Church welcomed its first priest and began religious services to the area. The small group of some 25 communicants worked hard to establish the church, confirming five new adult members that same year. The population of Shawnee was under 3,000 at that time.

Now, 125 years later, the Emmanuel Episcopal Church parish is ready to honor its past, present and future with a two-day celebration Nov. 6-7.

Parishioner festivities will begin Saturday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the new All Saints family chapel, just completed this last year during an extensive expansion and construction of new parish facilities, including an enlarged parish hall and industrial kitchen, new classrooms, church offices and new parking lot.

Besides food, the Lost and Found Orchestra combo will provide background music. Church Rector, Rev. Tom Dahlman, will preside as the evening’s M.C. During dessert, “Emmanuel” trivia games will entertain attendees.

Following the dinner parishioners will be ushered into the church nave for some video greetings and thoughts from former priests unable to attend in person. The evening will culminate with a short “Back to the Future” type film with footage from the church’s 100th anniversary in 1996 as well as scenes spanning the years 1949 through 1959.

A historical gallery will be on display for the weekend, including pictures of all the priests who guided the church over the past 125 years. Anniversary souvenirs including beverage glasses, coffee mugs, event T-shirts and elaborate commemorative plates will be available for purchase.

On Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8 a.m., a Morning Prayer service will be held using the 1892 Book of Common Prayer that was in use when the local church began. At 9:30 a.m. there will be a brunch for attendees in the parish hall.

At 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, communicants will gather at the southeast corner of Broadway and 10th Street, the location of the original church, for a two-block procession to the current 501 N. Broadway location, built in 1909. Holy Communion, Rite 2 will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with special vocal and instrumental musical flourishes. Returning for the service will be the Rev. Janie Kirt Morris and the Rev. Arthur Scrutchins, who guided the 100th Anniversary celebration in 1996.

On Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m., the parish will host a community-wide Open House with tours of the new facilities, historical exhibits and light refreshments. A time capsule will be dedicated and placed as well that day.

Information about the Nativity Window, installed in 1909, will be a highlight of the tour. Considered one of the largest and finest pieces of religious stained-glass art in the state — much less the southwest — the window was recently painstakingly dismantled, cleaned and repaired for future generations. All of the original church’s stained-glass windows have been refurbished during the past year.

At 501 N. Broadway, Emmanuel Episcopal Church holds regularly scheduled Sunday services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday night activities include choir rehearsal at 5:30 p.m., parish dinner at 6:15 p.m. and classes for all ages at 7 p.m.