Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy Garey Knoles recovering from gunshot wounds

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy Garey Knoles is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot by a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in the Bethel Acres area Friday morning, Oct. 29.

Knoles remained hospitalized Monday at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he underwent surgery on Friday. The suspect in the deputy's shooting was found dead late Friday afternoon.

Deputy Knoles responded to a home near Austin Drive and Patterson Road just before 8 a.m. Friday, where he encountered gunfire and was shot seven times. Law enforcement officers nearby were able to get Deputy Knoles to safety so he could be transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies converged on the area to search for the shooting suspect, identified Friday as Braedon Chesser, 27. As authorities carefully worked the scene to ensure officer safety, multiple alerts went out to the public about the suspect, believed to be “armed and dangerous."

Friday evening, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that Braedon Chesser was no longer a threat to public safety. The OSBI reported Chesser was found deceased in the woods about 100 yards behind his home about 5 p.m. Friday. Law enforcement officers also found the body of Chesser's estranged wife, 25-year-old Sarah Chesser, inside the residence. No one else was home at the time of the incident. The state medical examiner will determine cause and manners of death.

Pottawatomie County court records show Braedon and Sarah Chesser were in the midst of a divorce after Sarah Chesser filed the petition Sept. 29.

Sarah worked as a nurse in the Emergency Room at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee, where her death is impacting the staff as well.

"We are saddened and heartbroken about the event that occurred Friday. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sarah’s family. This is a tragic loss for our team of nurses, providers and support staff who worked alongside her. We are providing counseling resources to support our team as they deal with this tragedy," a statement from the hospital said.

OSBI Crime Scene Agents and the FBI’s Evidence Response Team processed the home for evidence Friday, as well as the location where Braedon Chesser’s body was found. The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page also has been set up to help Deputy Knoles and his family with medical expenses, with that page showing more than $3,700 had been donated as of early Monday afternoon.

“Deputy Knoles will have a long road to recovery and if you would like to help ease the cost of his recovery your donation will be greatly appreciated,” the page at https://gofund.me/5e6c061a reads.

On that page, a message from Knoles' wife on Sunday gave an update on the deputy's condition.

“He took a side step with physical therapy. And then passed out from pain,” she wrote. “The physical therapy will be in once a day to help get him moving,” she continued.

As the deputy continues to recover, the domestic violence-related call in which he was responding to occurred at the end of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is observed every October.

There are resources available for those who are experiencing domestic violence. At Shawnee's Project: Safe, help is available 24 hours a day by calling 800-821-9953.

Project:SAFE is a non-profit agency with a certified program that offers a range of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking services in Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties, as well as assistance with filing a Protective Order.

Project: Safe also operate an emergency shelter for victims of abuse who are not safe. All services are free and confidential; the crisis hotline is available anytime day or night for immediate assistance. More information can also be found online: https://www.projectsafeok.com/

