Calendar of events from Nov. 2

November 4

The SPINNING SPOOLS QUILT GUILD will have their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday the 4th of November at the Senior Center at 401 N Bell, just north of 10th and Bell. Spinning Spools Quilt Guild member, Ann Cosgrove will be presenting a program. All persons who might be interested in learning the art of piecing or quilting quilts are welcomed. Inquiries may be had by telephoning president Marilyn Johnson at 405.517.7129.

November 5

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, will host a free movie night at 7 p.m. There will free popcorn and pop and a choice of two movies: “The Legend of 5-Mile Cave,” the story of a boy who is enchanted with the Old West and unlocks a mystery that could save the family farm, or “Despicable Me 3,” where the saga of Gru and Lucy and their three daughters continues. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 405-273-6286.

Wesley United Methodist Women will host the annual Stewpendous Annual Fall Bazaar and Stew Lunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the stew lunch being served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stew, cornbread, dessert, and coffee or tea cost $9. There will be a bake sale with homemade items, plus a variety of vendors. Booth space is available for $35 for both days or $17.50 for Friday only. To reserve a booth, text or leave a voicemail at 405-209-0456, or contact the Wesley church office at 405-275-1556 during office hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

St. John Lutheran Church Kitchen Krew, 3610 North Union, will have a Thanksgiving Dinner November 5. This will be a carry out dinner. Pre-orders can be made by calling the church office during the week of October 25-29 from 9 a.m. to noon - 273-1539. Cost is $10 and can be paid when you pick up. The meal will be a traditional turkey dinner with dessert.

November 6

November 9

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. The clothes closet is held in the pavilion behind the church.