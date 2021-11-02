OBU celebrates dedication and ribbon cutting of McCabe Family School of Education

The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma Baptist University held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Oct. 23 for the Henry F. McCabe Family School of Education. The event took place in Shawnee Hall’s Craig-Dorland Theatre during The Weekend, OBU’s homecoming celebration.

Tim Rasnic, vice president for advancement, opened the ceremony.

“Today is a celebration of our university and our students, and of the promise they hold for the future,” Rasnic said. “We also celebrate and recognize the wonderful generosity of this special family with deep ties to our beloved university. What an honor and privilege it is for our team to work with special donors such as Henry McCabe, who gave so thoughtfully and generously of his financial resources to impact our students and in turn impact our nation and our world.”

Dr. Elizabeth Justice, chair of the School of Education and assistant professor of special education, then spoke on behalf of the McCabe Family School of Education. Justice is also the granddaughter of Henry F. McCabe.

“As the McCabe Family School of Education moves forward,” she said, “we will be visionary as we prepare teacher candidates to create classrooms for children that are safe, nurturing, developmentally appropriate places to socialize and grow in dynamic, customized, technology-filled learning environments. We also commit to be visionary as we look to the future of public education focusing on contemporary, innovative teaching methods that enable children to fulfill their full potential as empowered individuals, constructive members of their communities, productive participants in the economy and engaged citizens of the United States and the world.”

Justice discussed her grandfather’s deep and steadfast commitment to education and his belief in its transformational power.

“Henry McCabe knew that a strong foundation in education impacts one’s future,” she said. “He invested in countless individuals’ education, in addition to his generous donation to our program. Globally, education has been and continues to be a solid pathway to success. Through education, children are empowered and equipped with knowledge and essential problem-solving skills which lead to infinite opportunities.”

She also discussed her grandfather’s faith and how the McCabe Family School of Education will likewise carry on that legacy.

OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas then offered remarks reflecting upon Henry McCabe’s life and the impact both he and his family have made on OBU.

“Today marks a milestone, and it’s a milestone not only in the McCabe family. This is also an extraordinary milestone and in the School of Education at Oklahoma Baptist University, because both the family and the school celebrate the life and legacy of Henry McCabe.”

Thomas likewise expressed deep gratitude from the university for the investment into the education of future teachers on Bison Hill.

“McCabe Family, friends, we are deeply honored to carry this distinguished name. We are honored to hold this investment in the future of OBU. We pray that our stewardship of the values and the legacy of the McCabe family will lead us forward to new heights in teacher education. We are profoundly grateful.”

Thomas was followed by Verne McCabe, 1971 OBU alumnus and son of Henry F. McCabe. Josh Trimble, former director of development, joined McCabe on the stage and shared about the process by which Henry decided to provide this gift to the University. Verne McCabe then shared some anecdotes about his father and his own time at OBU, then concluded with a reflection upon his father’s impact.

“Words cannot express what a great influence he had on my life and countless others. Truly a man of integrity who showed love, compassion and generosity to everyone who crossed his path. I will miss his extraordinary mind, which was full of vision and drive and an insatiable curiosity and entrepreneurship in his life. He was never satisfied with the status quo, always looking for new and better ways to do everything. Never deterred by setbacks, delays or defeats, but he was always positive with any goal ahead of him, or those around him, that those goals could be accomplished as long as you keep moving forward. I had the great honor to work with him in our business for over 44 years and I pray that I can follow in his footsteps because he left a well-beaten path of service to his Lord.”

Members of the family, including Verne McCabe, Cathy McCabe McPherson (Henry’s daughter) and Dr. Elizabeth Justice then gathered on the stage for the ribbon cutting. They were joined by OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas, OBU Provost Dr. Susan DeWoody, and OBU Vice President for Advancement Tim Rasnic.

Henry Frank McCabe died Aug. 15, 2021.

Henry and several generations of his family have supported OBU for many years. With four generations of OBU graduates, more than 20 alumni family members, a current faculty member and two currently enrolled students, the McCabe family legacy continues to grow on Bison Hill.

The McCabe family was recognized on the field before the homecoming football game later that evening, with an announcement regarding the establishment of the Henry F. McCabe Family School of Education. Verne McCabe then performed the coin toss for the football game.

For more information about the Henry F. McCabe Family School of Education at OBU, visit okbu.edu/education.