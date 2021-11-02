Sheriff: Pott. County deputy in good spirits, begins physical therapy after being shot

After one of his deputies survived seven gunshots from a high-powered rifle last Friday, Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said Deputy Garey Knoles is in amazing spirits as he begins physical therapy for his recovery.

Through Sheriff Booth, Deputy Knoles has conveyed his appreciation to the officers who helped get him to safety, as well as all those who have cared for him in treatment of injuries. Knoles also said he appreciates everything everyone has done for him and his family, adding the “prayers and well wishes have done good.”

Deputy Knoles was responding to a Bethel Acres home in the area of Austin Drive and Patterson Road for a domestic disturbance call when the suspect, Braedon Chesser, 27, “opened fire on Garey,” Sheriff Booth said.

The deputy took evasive maneuvers while taking on gunfire, the sheriff said, adding that two rounds went through the deputy's bulletproof vest, while other rounds struck him in the abdomen and legs. Officers trying to get him to safety also took on gunfire, Booth said.

While Knoles was transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City, a massive law enforcement presence converged on the area in search of the suspect.

Despite his wounds and pain, Booth said Deputy Knoles was worried about the woman who had called for help. While he was awaiting surgery, Knoles even contacted the sheriff's dispatch team to try to check on her, the sheriff said.

It would be later before anyone would know that 25-year-old Sarah Chesser was dead inside the home. Braedon Chesser's body was also found in the woods about 100 yards from the home.

Deputies at the sheriff's office are like a close-knit family, Booth said, and are helping Knoles and each other through this ordeal, with the sheriff complimenting the many law enforcement officers and other agencies that responded or were involved on Friday.

Shawnee's SWAT team was there quickly, Booth said, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, FBI, U.S. Marshals and many other agencies, including Oklahoma City's police helicopter, were there to help with resources, equipment and with whatever they needed. The OSBI and FBI joined forces on the shooting investigation, Booth said, and during it all, the sheriff was receiving constant updates the deputy's condition.

Booth said Knoles has been in great spirits, with his sense of humor evident as he's talked to his fellow deputies. Booth said although the bullets missed all vital organs, Knoles is constantly being evaluated by doctors and he has some new hardware in his shin as he begins physical therapy.

Booth said Deputy Knoles joined the sheriff's office less than two years ago.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Deputy Knoles and his family. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly $5,000 had been raised.

“Deputy Knoles will have a long road to recovery and if you would like to help ease the cost of his recovery your donation will be greatly appreciated,” the page shows at https://gofund.me/5e6c061a.