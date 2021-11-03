Bethel Lower Elementary School announces October Masters of Manners

The Shawnee News-Star

October Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right Kelsey Fowler, Brody Watts, Erin Plank, Huck Childers, Stryker Cobb, Beau Pope, Sadie Wellman. Back Row: Ryatt Harris, Braxton Caudle, Saydi Taron, Legend Baker, Emma Poling, Ari Propp, Eban Powis. Not Pictured: Jaylen Stout, Cheyenne Taylor.

The students were recognized at school for being helpful and met Wilbur, the Wise Ol' Owl.

They also received a brag tag (like a and gift certificates to Dakota’s.