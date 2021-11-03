North Rock Creek FFA member earns honors at State Greenhand Quiz Finals

By Braden Payne

River Norton of the North Rock Creek FFA Chapter earned fifth-place honors at the state finals of the Greenhand Quiz Leadership Development Event at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater on Oct. 19. He was one of 50 freshman FFA members from across Oklahoma to qualify for the final competition.

Isabella Whitlock of the Silo FFA Chapter, Coy Davidson of the Elgin FFA Chapter, Heath Laubach of the Woodward FFA Chapter and Savannah Neace of the Butner FFA Chapter earned first- through fourth-place honors, respectively.

To qualify for the state finals, Norton completed a 50-question written exam and then competed in a 100-question oral elimination round at the regional level, placing either first or second among his competitors. Questions for the Greenhand Quiz are created to test competitor knowledge of the Official FFA Manual and other identified sources.

Norton and the four other finalists had the highest written exam scores at the state final competition and competed in the oral elimination round.

Each of the 50 state qualifiers received a certificate plaque sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Oklahoma.

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. With more than 25,000 members and 365 chapters, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fifth-largest state FFA association. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Oklahoma FFA, visit okffa.org.