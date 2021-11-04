Arvest Bank presents academic letter jackets to 11 Shawnee High School seniors

The Shawnee News-Star

Marking its 37th year of sponsorship, Arvest Bank presented 11 Shawnee High School seniors with academic letter jackets during halftime of the past SHS varsity football home game. These seniors represent the top 5 percent of the Class of 2022.

"We at Arvest appreciate the importance of academic excellence and the hard work required of the students, as well as the support from parents, grandparents, teachers, counselors and the administration," said Brian Nave, Community Bank president. "This event allows Arvest Bank, as well as the entire community, to recognize the achievements of these outstanding students."

Academic letter jacket recipients are as follows:

Kaitlyn Atwood is daughter of Nick Atwood and Haley Coates. Her future plans are to attend college and pursue a career in medicine.

Karsen Conaway is the son of Keith Conaway and Kelli Schock. His future plans are to attend Hendrix College and continue his football career while preparing academically to attend medical school.

Lillian Davis is the daughter of Allison Leone. Her future plans are to attend the University of Oklahoma to prepare for medical school where she plans to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology.

Teegan Franklin is the daughter of Ryan and Angie Franklin. Her future plans after high school are to attend college and study pre-med.

Dylan Haddad is the son of Rita and John Haddad. His future plans include obtaining a successful career that will allow him to pursue his other passions.

Abigail Looper is the daughter of Aaron and Magan Looper. Her future plans include attending college where she will become a pre-med student.

Lacie Moon is the daughter of Laurie Moon and Tommy Shadix. Her future plans are to attend OU Medical School and to become a nurse practitioner.

Brecken Self is the son of Patricia Martin. His future plans are to go to Oklahoma State University and live a very happy life.

Landen Terrell is the son of Brady Terrell and Melissa Boyer. His future plans are to attend college.

Isabel West is the daughter of Aaron and Rebecca West. Her future plans are to go to college and become a biomedical engineer.

Nick Whited is the son of Dave Whited. His future plans are to attend college.