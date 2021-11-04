Shawnee, McLoud and Seminole Boy Scouts to accept donations for Scouting for Food

Local Boy Scouts from troops in the Shawnee, McLoud and Seminole areas will be collecting donations for the annual Scouting for Food campaign.

According to Boy Scout Community Coordinator Cindy White, Scouting for Food is an annual program that the Boy Scouts of America started in 1985.

"In the Scout Motto, we learn to do a good turn daily in the Scout Oath, we promise to do our duty to God and country to help other people at all times," White said. "Scouting for Food is one way the Scouts can help our community and the people that live in our community."

She explained Scouting for Food is a good service project to teach the youth about giving and doing for others.

White said there will be various drop off locations where Scouts will be taking donations.

"There will also be some units putting out door hangers on Nov. 6 then picking up on Nov 13," White said. "Neighborhoods should look for donation boxes at Community Renewal block leader homes."

Donation locations and times include:

Woodland Veterans Park located at 101 E Highland St. in Shawnee on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13.

Homeland located at 2705 N Harrison Ave in Shawnee on Nov 6.

Homeland located at 600 W. Independence Street in Shawnee on Nov. 6.

FireLake Discount Foods located at 1570 Gordon Cooper Drive on Nov. 13.

FireLake Express Grocery located at 3467 McLoud Road in McLoud on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13.

Cash Saver located at 1701 N. Milt Phillips Ave. in Seminole on Nov. 13.

Food from Shawnee will go to Community Market and St. Benedict Church Food Pantry and food from Seminole will go to the Seminole State College Food Pantry.

White said the Scouts will accept nonperishable food.

For more information, contact Emily Heath at Community Market at 405-788-4957 or call Steven Choate at 405-426-9653.