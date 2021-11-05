3 Things to Do this weekend: Nov. 6-7

• This weekend, go to Strother Cinema in Seminole, where all movies for the weekend of November 6 and 7 will be completely free, courtesy of Pluto TV. The box office hits “No Time To Die” and “The Eternals” will be free. Plus, there will be free popcorn and Pluto TV swag. Tickets can only be obtained at the Strother Cinema Box Office and are on a first come, first served basis. There will be no online free tickets.

• Wesley United Methodist Women will host the annual Stewpendous Annual Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 302 E. Independence. There will be a bake sale with homemade items, plus a variety of vendors.

• Visit Locomotive Operators of Central Oklahoma on Sunday, Nov. 7 which is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit locotrains.org.