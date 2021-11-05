Calendar of Events from Nov. 5

The Shawnee News-Star

November 5

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, will host a free movie night at 7 p.m. There will free popcorn and pop and a choice of two movies: “The Legend of 5-Mile Cave,” the story of a boy who is enchanted with the Old West and unlocks a mystery that could save the family farm, or “Despicable Me 3,” where the saga of Gru and Lucy and their three daughters continues. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 405-273-6286.

Wesley United Methodist Women will host the annual Stewpendous Annual Fall Bazaar and Stew Lunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the stew lunch being served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stew, cornbread, dessert, and coffee or tea cost $9. There will be a bake sale with homemade items, plus a variety of vendors.

St. John Lutheran Church Kitchen Krew, 3610 North Union, will have a Thanksgiving Dinner November 5. This will be a carry out dinner. Pre-orders can be made by calling the church office during the week of October 25-29 from 9 a.m. to noon - 273-1539. Cost is $10 and can be paid when you pick up. The meal will be a traditional turkey dinner with dessert.

Nov. 5 is Board Game Day at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell. If you are aged 55+, come join us at 1:00 p.m., and feel free to bring your own game! Snacks will be provided.

November 6

Wesley United Methodist Women will host the annual Stewpendous Annual Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a bake sale with homemade items, plus a variety of vendors. Booth space is available for $35 for both days or $17.50 for Friday only.

This weekend, come on down to Strother Cinema in Seminole, where all movies for the weekend of November 6 and 7 will be completely free, courtesy of Pluto TV. Come check out the box office hits “No Time To Die” and “The Eternals,” all for free. Plus, free popcorn and Pluto TV swag. Tickets are on a first come, first served basis.

Monday, November 8

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will host a Technology Class for iPhone users called “What’s a Widget?” with Kerri Foster at 9:00 a.m. Class is free for anyone age 55+ but please register by calling 405-878-1528 or drop by the front desk.

November 9

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. The clothes closet is held in the pavilion behind the church.

Friday, November 5

November 10

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will celebrate November Birthdays all day long. They will also host Centric Home Care who will provide a workshop entitled “Hospice and Benefits” for the Wellness Wednesday focus. Join us to get your questions answered and learn about what hospice is and the benefits of their services. All are welcome!

November 11

The Senior Recreation Center will be closed in honor of Veterans Day. The Community Center at 804 S. Park will still serve their Project Heart meal on a take-out basis only. Contact Project Heart for more information at 405-275-4530.

November 12

Today is Bingo Day at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell. If you are aged 55+, come join us 1:00-3:00 p.m. First card is free, all the rest are just 25 cents each. Prizes and snacks available.

November 13

Square 8’s Square Dancing Club meets for a fellowship, food, and fun, plus lots of square dancing! Come join them 7:00-9:30 p.m. at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell.

November 15

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will host a Technology Class: “Been Hacked? Let Us Help!” with Kerri Foster at 9:00 a.m. Class is free for anyone age 55+ but please register by calling 405-878-1528 or drop by the front desk.

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided.

November 17

The Senior Recreation Center’s Wellness Wednesday will host Barr Associates who will provide an informational table from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. They can assist you with questions about Medicare enrollment, Medicare Advantage, and all your options.

November 18

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will host a Technology Class: “What is a Safe App” with Kerri Foster at 2:30 p.m. Class is free for anyone age 55+ but please register by calling 405-878-1528 or drop by the front desk.

November 19

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. will hold a Christmas Card Making Class led by Pat. Please call 405-878-1528 to register.

Monday, November 22

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided.

November 24

The Senior Recreation Center will host Tina Singleton from Kindful Hospice who will present a “Mental Wellness Through the Holidays” Wellness Wednesday Workshop at 11:00 a.m. Come learn about the importance of staying healthy, dealing with holiday stress, and other important wellness related information.

November 25

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for Thanksgiving Break.

November 26

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for Thanksgiving Break.

November 29

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided.