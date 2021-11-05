City of Shawnee Fall cleanup day set for Saturday

Shawnee News-Star

The City of Shawnee will host a Fall cleanup day Saturday, Nov. 6, for residential water and sanitation utility customers.

The cleanup will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Nov. 6, with several locations available with dumpsters. All locations will be manned so that no unacceptable items are placed in the roll-off dumpsters.

Roll-offs will be located at:

• KidSpace Park, located at North Center and East Wayne;

• Lake No. 1 ramp area;

• Public works at 111 S. Kickapoo;

• Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, in front of the state barn area on Darren Gordon Dr.;

• Optimist Park, located at West 34th and North Market; and

• Community Center at Park and Dunbar.

Items that will NOT be accepted into the roll-off containers include:

• Hazardous waste, including liquids, paint, chemicals, biomedical, infectious, radioactive, PCVS, asbestos, solvents and oil;

• Tires;

• Auto batteries;

• Concrete, cinder blocks and bricks; and

• Appliances.