GCTC collects 4,306 canned food items

Gordon Cooper Technology Center students collected 4,306 canned or packaged food items during the campus-wide canned food drive.

Applied Welding was the program to collect the most items at 888. The Professional Diesel Technician program came in second with 744, the Aviation Maintenance programs collected 640 and the Pre-engineering Academy brought in 492.

All items will be divided up and donated to the Salvation Army and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

