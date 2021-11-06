Shawnee school instructional coach Stephanie Gragg loves helping teachers, students

For the last two years educator Stephanie Gragg has worked as an instructional coach helping the teachers and students of Shawnee Public Schools.

According to Gragg, an instructional coach is someone who assists teachers with their instruction, classroom management and other professional development skills.

"I believe an instructional coach is an educational professional who works with teachers and administrators to create valuable learning experiences and we are there to assist our teachers," Gragg said.

She explained instructional coaches help with any district initiatives and specific needs such as classroom management or teaching strategies.

Gragg didn't initially plan to go into education, but she said she developed a love for it after helping her mother, who was an educator at an alternative school.

"I went back to school and got a Masters degree in education (at OU) and I started teaching English at Mid Del," she said.

The educator began teaching in 2008 at U.S Grant as a drama teacher, then taught English at Mid Del for six years and was an instructional coach for four years at Mid Del.

Gragg is one of two instructional coaches at SPS working with the middle school and high school educators.

"It was just kind of the next step to doing something different and I also live in Shawnee. So I also liked the idea of serving where I live," she said.

For Gragg, the best aspect of being an instructional coach is working with teachers and helping them achieve their goals.

In addition, Gragg enjoys helping the students of SPS.

"When I work with all the teachers I get to work with all of the secondary students," she said. "I'm working with almost 2,000 secondary students we have in Shawnee and I really like that."

To be a good instructional coach, Gragg said one has to have a positive attitude.

"We want to be seen as someone who helps our teachers. We don't want to be seen as evaluative. You really have to have a good positive attitude to build those strong relationships with your teachers," she said.

One must also be up to date on the current teaching methods and researching the best teaching strategies.

While Gragg loves her role as an instructional coach, she said it's not without its hardships.

"I think one of the challenges is helping teachers that maybe don't see a need for us," she said.

She explained no one is rude or unappreciative, but it can be hard to form a relationship with the teacher and help them develop their knowledge.

Gragg currently works with about eight new teachers and she also works with both the math and social studies departments at the middle school and high school.

"We also do whole school professional development," she said. "I work with all (the teachers) just on different levels."

Going forward, Gragg is hopeful she and her fellow instructional coaches can continue to improve the educational experience for both students and educators at SPS.

"I hope to help Shawnee Public Schools by ensuring all students have the chance to learn and to have all of our faculty and staff grow in their profession" she said. "I think that's vital and it's really important."

Gragg also wants to be an extra support for students who may be struggling.

"I think it's amazing that Shawnee is investing into a program like instructional coaching because nothing seems to grow and help teachers more than having that added academic support," Gragg said.