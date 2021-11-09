Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Committee to host Veterans Day program in Shawnee

The Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Committee will host its yearly Veterans Day Program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

The program will take place at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial in downtown Shawnee, which is located at Woodland Veterans Park in the 400 block of North Broadway.

According to Albert Brase, member of the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Committee, 40 eighth grade students from Shawnee Middle School are invited to attend the event.

Brase said home-schooled students are also invited to the program, which will include a lesson for students about the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

The tomb is located in Washington D.C and has been for 100 years.

More:Doug Warden inducted into Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame

Brase said the committee has added an educational element to their programs the past few years.

He explained there has been a lot of positive feedback from the community regarding the lessons for children.

"We want to teach students about the history of this country," he said.

Brase said Tony Litherland will be the speaker at the event.

Patrick Koch will introduce the program, Bob Winchell will ring the Naval Bell and the VFW Honor Guard will post the colors.

Jon Vernon from the DAV, James Dockemeyer from the VFW and Richard Filbert from the American Legion also will speak at the event.

John King will lead the Honor Guard Taps and Danny Brown will lead the Benediction.