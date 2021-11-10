Pottawatomie County Commissioners plan to honor Deputy Garey Knoles, other officers

Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Monday voted to honor Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy Garey Knoles and other officers who responded to a domestic disturbance in Bethel Acres on Friday, Oct. 29.

Deputy Knoles remains hospitalized and is recovering from his wounds after being shot seven times that day.

During the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said after discussing the matter with Sheriff Mike Booth, she wanted to bring the idea to her fellow commissioners.

The commissioners unanimously decided to host a future event for Deputy Knoles. While Knoles suffered seven gunshot wounds from a high-powered rifle, Sheriff Mike Booth said they believe from the investigation so far that at least 34 rounds were fired toward the deputy during the ordeal.

The event being planned will also honor the various officers who helped get Knoles to safety.

While the commissioners decided to host an event, nothing definitive was set as they would like to hold it after Deputy Knoles is released from the hospital so he can attend.

Through this effort, Dennis said the county would like to show its appreciation to officers for their dedication to keeping the county safe.

District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas said he felt it was a great idea.

The sheriff also feels this type of gathering is needed for every officer involved in the events of Oct. 29.

"We're all one team and one family. I think it's a great idea. Sometimes that pat on the back is the best reward you can get," Booth said.

Deputy Knoles was responding to a home near Austin Drive and Patterson Road just before 8 a.m. Oct. 29 where he encountered gunfire.

Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies then converged on the area to search for the shooting suspect, identified Braedon Chesser, 27. As authorities carefully worked the scene to ensure officer safety, multiple alerts went out to the public about the suspect.

That same evening, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that Braedon Chesser was no longer a threat to public safety after he was found deceased in the woods about 100 yards behind his home. Law enforcement officers also found the body of Chesser's estranged wife, 25-year-old Sarah Chesser, inside the residence. No one else was home at the time of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

While Knoles is still in the hospital, Booth said he expects to hear any day now that the deputy will be able to return home to continue his recovery.

