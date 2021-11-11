Barbecue world championship kicks off in Shawnee this weekend

Submitted

SHAWNEE – The Kansas City Barbeque Society’s third annual KCBS World Invitational presented by Smithfield kicks off next weekend in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the FireLake Arena. The competition will feature the top tier of barbeque champion pitmasters from all over the world. The event began Thursday, November 11 and runs through Sunday, November 14.

“We are thrilled to bring this prestigious event to Shawnee and FireLake Arena,” KCBS CEO Emily Detweiler said, “We know how important barbeque is in the heartland. To host an event of this magnitude in the state of Oklahoma is a privilege.”

After reviewing multiple locations for the World Invitational, KCBS landed on Shawnee’s unique combination of outstanding facilities, experience in handling past barbeque competitions and giving the best opportunity for participating KCBS members.

Building upon the momentum and excitement generated from past World Invitationals, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better with three full days of contests and events. The newest event is the Open Contest on Friday, November 12. The competition is open to any KCBS member in good standing.

The Backyard Invitational is slated for Saturday, November 13. Backyard Series teams will compete for the coveted title of KCBS World Champion and cash prizes. The field consists of teams who won first place in ribs or chicken in a KCBS sanctioned contest between January 1, 2019 and August 1, 2021.

Sunday’s main event will feature the top pitmasters in the world, as the Masters Series Invitational will crown their KCBS World Champion. To qualify, competitors must have won a Grand Championship or Reserve Grand Championship between January 1, 2019 and August 1, 2021.

Other events include the finale of the Turkey Smoke Series in conjunction with the National Turkey Federation, pork chop competition, Kids ‘Que event and cocktail contest presented by Holladay Distillery.

The annual KCBS banquet will occur in the evening on Saturday, November 13, recognizing all 2021 KCBS Team of the Year winners, as well as several other special awards.

For more information, visit https://www.kcbsinvitational.com/