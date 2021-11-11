NRC student places first at Central District AFR Speech Contest

The Shawnee News-Star

Cooper Kline, North Rock Creek, placed first in his category at the American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Central Speech Contest held in Tecumseh on Nov. 4. He competed in the Intermediate AFR category.

This marks the 76th year of the statewide contest. The event has gone through many changes over the years, but has always maintained its central agricultural theme. Varying by grade level, this year’s speech categories are AFR/OFU, Agricultural Policy, Agribusiness, Natural Resources, and Agri-Science. All students, grades four through 12, are eligible to compete.

Nearly 500 students will compete in AFR district speech contests this season, resulting in more than 160 finalists advancing to the state contest held Dec. 4 at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in Stillwater.

“Public speaking is one of the most valuable skills young people can gain for their future careers,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are honored to host the 76th Annual AFR Speech Contest, which has a long-standing tradition of fostering professionalism and confidence in Oklahoma’s youth.”