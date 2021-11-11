Shawnee students selected for honor band

Various Shawnee Middle School and Shawnee High School students auditioned for the ECOBDA Honor Band Saturday, Nov. 6.

According to SHS Band Director Ryan Henigman, several students were selected for the band through the audition process.

Henigman said the students will rehearse with the band and perform in early January.

The educator explained the students in the honor band include the following:

High School Honor Band: Zayda Evans, second flute, Talyssa Reed, fifth clarinet, Kenidy Hutchins, seventh clarinet, Kaitlyn Parsons, eighth clarinet, Lorelei Brem, first alto saxophone, Madison Ticer, third french horn, Sarah Peters, sixth french horn, Jason Keahnah-Talbot, fourth euphonium, Chris Knoles, third tuba and Aaron Rother, second percussion.

Junior High School Honor Band: Emelia Bronson, first oboe, Olivia Brem, first bassoon, Lily Brackeen, first clarinet, Zach Riggle, ninth clarinet and Zak Knoles, second alternate trombone.

Middle School Honor Band: Breylie Carden, seventh flute, Delilah Wright, seventh clarinet, Troy Thomason, sixth trumpet, Noah Gentry, first french horn and Anthony Newsom, third percussion.

Students Advancing to All-State Audition: Zayda Evans, flute, Kenidy Hutchins, clarinet, Lorelei Brem, alto saxophone, Lorelei Brem, tenor saxophone, Madison Ticer, french horn, Jason Keahnah-Talbot, euphonium, Chris Knoles, tuba and Aaron Rother, percussion.