3 Things to Do This Weekend in Shawnee: Nov. 12-14

The Shawnee News-Star

Friday is Bingo Day at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell. If you are aged 55+, come join us from 1 to 3 p.m. First card is free, all the rest are just 25 cents each. Prizes and snacks available.

Square 8’s Square Dancing Club meets for a fellowship, food, and fun, plus lots of square dancing! Come join them 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell.

2021 Josie Music awards tribute band of the year the Sons of Bocephous will be performing a tribute to Hank Williams Jr. at the Ritz Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday.