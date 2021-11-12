Saluting veterans: Veterans Day program held in Shawnee

In observance of Veterans Day, many attended a Veterans Day program Thursday hosted by the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Committee.

That program took place at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial in Woodland Veterans Park in downtown Shawnee.

According to Patrick Koch, Veterans of Foreign Affairs member and host of the event, the program went well.

“We had great attendance. I think this was one of the first times we had students attend,” Koch said.

A group of eighth grade students from Shawnee Middle School went to the event and Koch said Oklahoma Baptist University freshman Hanna McMurtrey played Taps.

According to Albert Brase, Oklahoma Veteran Memorial Committee member, home-schooled students also were also invited to the program, which taught a lesson to the students about the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Washington D.C.

Brase, who said the committee has added an educational element to their programs the past few years, explained there has been a lot of positive feedback from the community regarding the lessons for children.

Brase said Tony Litherland was the speaker at the event.

Koch introduced the program, Bob Winchell rang the Naval Bell and the VFW Honor Guard posted the colors.

Jon Vernon from the DAV, James Dockemeyer from the VFW and Richard Filbert from the American Legion spoke at the event.

John King led the Honor Guard Taps and Danny Brown led the Benediction.