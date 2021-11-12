Shawnee Public Schools announces 2021 site Teachers of the Year

Shawnee Public Schools has announced its 2021 Teachers of the Year for each school site.

According to Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, the site teachers of the year include Kacie Hair from Horace Mann Elementary School, Trina Waller from Sequoyah Elementary School, Chandra Swisher from Will Rogers Elementary School, Kayla Hutcheson from Shawnee Middle School, Brandy Swinford from Shawnee Early Childhood Center, Thresa Swadley from Jefferson Elementary School, Sara Brandon from Jim Thorpe Academy and Dacua Jordan from Shawnee High School.

Pennington said the banquet to announce and honor the district's overall Teacher of the Year will be held Feb. 28 in the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

