Tecumseh students place at Central District AFR Speech Contest

The Shawnee News-Star

Tecumseh students placed in their respective categories at the American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Central District Speech Contest held in Tecumseh Nov. 4.

Two Tecumseh students placed in the Intermediate Agribusiness category – Maci Flowers, first, and Zoey Falcon, third; Dusti Ozment placed second in Intermediate Agri-Science; Emma Foster placed third in Senior Ag Policy; and Chloe Kelsey placed first Senior Agri-Science.

This marks the 76th year of the statewide contest. The event has gone through many changes over the years, but has always maintained its central agricultural theme. Varying by grade level, this year’s speech categories are AFR/OFU, Agricultural Policy, Agribusiness, Natural Resources, and Agri-Science. All students, grades four through 12, are eligible to compete.

Nearly 500 students will compete in AFR district speech contests this season, resulting in more than 160 finalists advancing to the state contest held Dec. 4 at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in Stillwater.