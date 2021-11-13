Rural Wellness Stroud, Inc. acquires Stroud Regional Medical Center

Rural Wellness Stoud, Inc.

Rural Wellness Stroud, Inc. announced the acquisition of Stroud Regional Medical Center this week. The group will retain management company Avem Health Partners, formerly First Physicians Capital Group, which currently oversees day to day operations for the hospital.

Rural Wellness Anadarko, Inc. recently acquired The Physicians' Hospital in Anadarko, Okla. and Rural Wellness Fairfax, Inc. purchased Fairfax Community Hospital in Fairfax, Okla. in March of 2020. Both facilities are also managed by Avem Health Partners. The Rural Wellness healthcare investment companies are led by founder and president Dr. Elizabeth Pusey.

“A quality rural hospital is vital to positive, long-term medical outcomes for the residents of Stroud and the surrounding areas,” said Pusey. “The jobs that affect the livelihood of community residents and their families are important. I am focused on closing the health disparities in rural areas compared to our urban colleagues and improving healthcare for rural Oklahomans.”

Avem Health Partners Chief Executive Officer Jeff Hill said, “The growing partnership with Dr. Pusey and Rural Wellness provides consistency and continuity among the hospitals we serve. We are thrilled with the continued partnership and committed to ensuring these rural communities thrive.”

Dr. Pusey is a physician with over 30 years’ experience in both hospital-based and private practice settings.

The management organization’s leadership will remain the same and all current employees will retain their positions.

Continued investments will include potential new and expanded services and additional jobs in Stroud. The management group oversees day to day operations including back-office services, case management, the Swing Bed program, information technology, finance, payroll, all clinical and ancillary services, and human resources - including employing all staff and most providers.

“Stroud Regional Medical Center is committed to our employees, and I’m thrilled all current staff will continue to serve and grow. New community programs and jobs are on the horizon. It’s a great time to be associated with our hospital,” said Ed Dyer, the medical center’s chief executive officer. “The leadership at Avem Health Partners is already providing quality service that benefits the Stroud community. I expect Rural Wellness Stroud, Inc. will also be excellent partners.”