Shawnee High School basketball team presented with $10,000

The Shawnee High School girls basketball team was presented with a $10,000 Support Her Sole donation from Hibbett Sports and Nike.

Cherity Pennington, Shawnee Public Schools Public Information Officer, said Ryan Richards, who is the district sales manager at Hibbett Sports, gave the check to the team during a presentation on Wednesday.

Pennington said the Shawnee team is one of 10 basketball programs to receive this honor.

The team was selected and honored for their hard work both on the court and academically, and for their dedication, perseverance and success.

During the presentation, the team also viewed a special video message from former WNBA great Aari McDonald.