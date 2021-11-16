Calendar of Events from Nov. 16

The Shawnee News-Star

November 17

The Senior Recreation Center’s Wellness Wednesday will host Barr Associates who will provide an informational table from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. They can assist you with questions about Medicare enrollment, Medicare Advantage, and all your options.

November 18

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will host a Technology Class: “What is a Safe App” with Kerri Foster at 2:30 p.m. Class is free for anyone age 55+ but please register by calling 405-878-1528 or drop by the front desk.

The Third Thursday Poetry Reading will feature former Oklahoma Poet Laureate Nathan Brown at 7 pm in the Lunch Box on Main Street. Brown has published over 20 books, including one that won the Oklahoma Book Award, and several CDs of original music. During 2020 he began a Pandemic Poetry Project, which led to an online video series entitled The Firepit Sessions. After Brown's reading, those attending are welcome to read their own or a favorite poem during the "open mike" portion of the program. The Lunch Box opens at 6 pm for those who want to come early and eat.

The Shawnee Ministerial Association will be holding an Ecumenical Prayer Service at First Baptist Church on Thursday, November 18, beginning at 6 p.m.

November 19

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. will hold a Christmas Card Making Class led by Pat. Please call 405-878-1528 to register.

The Arts @317 will hold its own Block pARTy on Friday, November 19, from 5:30-8:30 PM. Ronda Eldridge and Douglas Gordon are our featured artists for the evening.

Monday, November 22

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided.

November 24

The Senior Recreation Center will host Tina Singleton from Kindful Hospice who will present a “Mental Wellness Through the Holidays” Wellness Wednesday Workshop at 11:00 a.m. Come learn about the importance of staying healthy, dealing with holiday stress, and other important wellness related information.

November 25

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for Thanksgiving Break.

November 26

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for Thanksgiving Break.

November 29

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided.

December 3

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur in Shawnee, will hold its Live Nativity Scene from 6 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and crafts; children also will receive mittens and hats.