COEDD in Shawnee can help seniors with Medicare enrollment

COEDD

SHAWNEE — COEDD Area Agency on Aging (AAA), in partnership with the Oklahoma Insurance Department Medicare Assistance Program, is again offering free Medicare Part D Plan Comparison and Enrollment assistance throughout the Fall Open Enrollment Period—October 15th through December 7th. We’re here to help you take the guesswork out of your prescription drug coverage for 2022.

A certified counselor will provide unbiased, easy-to-understand information to help you compare Medicare Part D Plans and assist you in selecting or changing your drug coverage for 2022.

Each year Medicare Part D Plans change their premiums and what they cover, so it is encouraged to review your coverage each year. Remember, this is the only time of year that Part D changes can be made.

Counseling is free and completed over the phone. Reservations are required, so call and schedule your appointment now. To schedule your appointment or for more information, contact Kristi Tischer (Extension 128) at 1-800-375-8255 or 405-273-6410.

You will also be screened for "Extra Help" — Medicare beneficiaries with limited income and resources may qualify for "Extra Help" to pay for Part D prescription drug costs. If you qualify, it can help reduce your drug costs, including monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription copayments. Many people qualify and don't even know it.