Help fight hunger with holiday match donations

Regional Food Bank

The holiday season is upon us and Oklahomans continue to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Help provide meals for your neighbors impacted by hunger by donating to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Holiday Match. Through Jan. 15, all donations are matched, up to $500,000, thanks to gifts from APMEX, the Cresap Family Foundation and an anonymous donor.

While the state continues to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahomans now face rising food costs due to supply chain issues. The rising costs could be enough to force our neighbors to choose between having food on their table or keeping their heater on.

"It will take years for our neighbors living with hunger to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this match and double the impact of their gifts in the fight against hunger," said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. "We are blessed to have generous partners in APMEX and the Cresap Family Foundation who make this match possible."

Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation. In the past year, the Regional Food Bank distributed 57.2 million pounds of food in its 53-county service area across central and western Oklahoma.

In Pottawatomie County, donations will help the following Regional Food Bank partners provide meals to Oklahomans living with hunger: Community Market of Pottawatomie County Food & Resource Center, Highland Church of Christ of Tecumseh, Project Safe Haven Shelter and Salvation Army of Shawnee.

A $1 donation to the Holiday Match campaign helps the Regional Food Bank provide eight meals to residents living with food insecurity. Once the match is met, $1 still helps to provide four meals.

Help deliver hope this holiday season by making a tax-deductible donation at rfbo.org/give or by call 405-600-3161. Donations may also be mailed to:

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

Holiday Match

P.O. Box 270968

Oklahoma City, OK, 73137-0968