Pott. County Deputy Garey Knoles now recovering at home after shooting

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy Garey Knoles returned home last week after being hospitalized for gunshot wounds suffered while responding to a domestic disturbance in Bethel Acres on Oct. 29.

According to Sheriff Mike Booth, Knoles was shot eight times that day, with one bullet hitting just below his bulletproof vest and traveling through his body without hitting a vital organ.

Booth said Knoles is in good spirits and appreciates all the support he has received from the community during his ongoing recovery.

During the incident, Knoles was fired at 37 times, the sheriff explained.

The deputy was released from OU Medical Center days after the Pottawatomie County commissioners voted they plan to honor Knoles and other officers who responded to that disturbance.

More:Pottawatomie County Commissioners plan to honor Deputy Garey Knoles, other officers

The event being planned for a future date will also honor the various officers who helped get Knoles to safety.

Deputy Knoles was responding to a home near Austin Drive and Patterson Road just before 8 a.m. Oct. 29 and encountered gunfire.

Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies then converged on the area to search for the shooting suspect, identified Braedon Chesser, 27. As authorities carefully worked the scene to ensure officer safety, multiple alerts went out to the public about the suspect.

More:Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy Garey Knoles recovering from gunshot wounds

That same evening, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that Braedon Chesser was no longer a threat to public safety after he was found deceased in the woods about 100 yards behind his home.

Law enforcement officers also found the body of Chesser's estranged wife, 25-year-old Sarah Chesser, inside the residence. No one else was home at the time of the domestic-related incident.

The investigation into the incident has been completed.

Watch for updates.