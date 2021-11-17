Calendar of Events from Nov. 18

The Shawnee News-Star

Send items for the calendar to Elisabeth Slay, eslay@news-star.com and/or newsroom@news-star.com.

Nov. 18

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will host a Technology Class: “What is a Safe App” with Kerri Foster at 2:30 p.m. Class is free for anyone age 55+, but registration is required; call (405) 878-1528 or register in-person at the front desk.

The Third Thursday Poetry Reading will feature former Oklahoma Poet Laureate Nathan Brown at 7 p.m. at the Lunch Box, at 217 E. Main St., in Shawnee. Brown has published more than 20 books, including one that won the Oklahoma Book Award, and several CDs of original music. During 2020 he began a Pandemic Poetry Project, which led to an online video series titled, "The Firepit Sessions." After Brown's reading, those attending are welcome to read their own or a favorite poem during the open mike portion of the program. The Lunch Box opens at 6 p.m. for those who want to come early and eat.

The Shawnee Ministerial Association will hold an Ecumenical Prayer Service at First Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

Nov. 19

The Senior Recreation Center, at 401 N. Bell in Shawnee, will hold a Christmas Card Making Class led by Pat. To register, call (405) 878-1528.

The Arts @317 will hold its own Block pARTy from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ronda Eldridge and Douglas Gordon are featured artists for the evening.

Nov. 20-21

The Community Art Gallery of Shawnee, sponsored by the Shawnee Mall, is hosting its second Autumn Exhibition, at the Shawnee Mall. The event will be socially distanced, will follow current CDC guidelines and will feature many local artists of all ages and skill ranges.

Nov. 22

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center, 401 N. Bell, in Shawnee. Beginning supplies will be provided.

Nov. 24

The Senior Recreation Center, at 401 N. Bell, in Shawnee, is hosting Tina Singleton from Kindful Hospice who will present a “Mental Wellness Through the Holidays” Wellness Wednesday Workshop at 11 a.m. Participants will learn about the importance of staying healthy, dealing with holiday stress and other important wellness-related information.

Nov. 25-26

The Senior Recreation Center, at 401 N. Bell, in Shawnee, will be closed for Thanksgiving Break.

Nov. 29

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center, 401 N. Bell, in Shawnee. Beginning supplies will be provided.

Dec. 3-4

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur in Shawnee, will hold its Live Nativity Scene from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and crafts; children also will receive mittens and hats.

Dec. 7

St. Benedict Catholic Church Parish Guild's Christmas Potluck and Meeting, is at 12:30 p.m. in The Benedict Center.