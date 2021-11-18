Boy Scouts complete food drive

The Shawnee News-Star

More than 7,850 pounds of food was collected by Boy Scouts in Shawnee, Tecumseh and Seminole.

To help alleviate hunger in the community, Scouting for Food collected more than 55,800 pounds of food as part of the annual collection of nonperishable food items that was coordinated across the 24 counties served by the Last Frontier Council.

Community Market of Pottawatomie County, St. Benedict Catholic Church, Wesley United Methodist Church and Seminole State College will receive the food collected in Shawnee and Seminole, and in turn, give the food to hundreds of individuals or families in need.

Scouting for Food Event Chair Vahid Farzaneh, a Home Creations Managing Partner, said, “Helping the Boy Scouts with their mission is important to Home Creations because of the dedication they have to the community and feeding people in need. At Home Creations we share the same dedication to give back to the community and build it up. It feels good to help an organization that gave me some of the best memories growing up.”

The Scouting for Food campaign involved door-to-door food collection efforts by Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Venturers. On the first of two successive Saturdays, Scouts distributed bags and informational door hangers throughout their designated area. On Saturday Scouts collected the bags of food and took them to local food pantries.

“The Scout slogan is Do a Good Turn Daily” said council commissioner Art Schmidt. “In 2021, it is even more important to do things for others. This project enabled Scouts to demonstrate to the community the values of Scouting they live by every day, and to give much needed resources to local food pantries.”

For more information or to donate, call Steven Choate with Last Frontier Council, at (405) 840-1114.