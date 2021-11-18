Shawnee Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Shawnee Public Schools will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at SSM Health Medical Group on Kethley Road, in Shawnee.

According to a letter released Monday from Superintendent Dr. April Grace, SPS is working with its community partners SSM Health, Citizen Potawatomi Nation and the Pottawatomie County Health Department.

Grace said the clinic is for adults needing a booster shot, children five to 11 or anyone wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We recognize this is a very personal choice for families and simply want to make you aware of the opportunity," Grace said. "We certainly encourage you to visit with your medical provider, as well as consider your own personal beliefs, to determine if this is what is best for you or your child."

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call SSM Health at (405) 273-5801 and ask about the clinic.

"You may also schedule through the health department website, vaccinate.oklahoma.gov," Grace said.

The superintendent encourages families to download the SPS app and sign up for text message notifications.

"We try to use a variety of communication methods to make sure our families know what is happening in our schools," she said. "Our app and text notifications are the fastest ways we have for getting information to you."

In addition, the app can be found by searching “Shawnee OK Public Schools” in mobile device app stores, and families also can sign up for text notifications at the bottom of the website’s homepage at www.shawnee.k12.ok.us.

"As always, I am thankful for each of you, our students, our staff, and our community," Grace said. "I come to work each day filled with gratitude for the people I serve in our school district. Stay safe and enjoy the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday."