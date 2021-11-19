3 Things to Do this Weekend: Nov. 19-21

The Shawnee News-Star

The Arts @317 will hold its own Block pARTy on Friday, Nov.19, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Ronda Eldridge and Douglas Gordon are featured artists for the evening.

Check out the Christmas Tree Lighting Friday, Nov. 19. There will be free carriage rides available. At 6:45 p.m., there will be a performance by the seventh and eighth graders by the Grove School Band and choir performances at 7:15 p.m. by Will Rogers Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and Horace Mann Elementary. The event will complete with the lighting of the tree at 8 p.m.

The Community Art Gallery of Shawnee sponsored by the Shawnee Mall proudly announces the second Autumn Exhibition, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20-21 at Shawnee Mall. Promising to be the largest art show of the year, the event will be socially distanced and follow current CDC guidelines while featuring many of the areas most talented artists of all ages and skill ranges.