Boy Scouts complete Scouting for Food drive

The Shawnee News-Star

About 60,000 pounds of food was collected by Boy Scouts in 24 counties across central and southwestern Oklahoma in the Scouting for Food drive, including more than 7,850 pounds collected by Boy Scouts in Shawnee, Tecumseh and Seminole.

To help alleviate hunger in the community, the annual collection of nonperishable food items was coordinated across the 24 counties served by the Last Frontier Council.

Community Market of Pottawatomie County, St. Benedict Catholic Church, Wesley United Methodist Church in Seminole and Seminole State College will receive the food collected in Shawnee and Seminole, and in turn, give the food to hundreds of individuals or families in need.