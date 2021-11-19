Free Thanksgiving meals being offered in Shawnee, Tecumseh. Here's what to know

Free Thanksgiving meals will be offered in both Shawnee and Tecumseh this holiday.

Gilbert Insurance and Tecumseh Tag Agency will host the 16th annual Tecumseh Family Fun Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday, Nov. 25.

For that event, diners will be able to grab a free warm to go meal from Tecumseh City Hall on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who attend are encouraged to drive through the alley in the back of City Hall to pick up their meal.

For more information about this event, call (405) 598-2145.

In addition to the Tecumseh Family Thanksgiving Dinner, the Salvation Army in Shawnee is also offering a free meal for those in need on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in their facility.

Guests will need to enter the facility on Union Street.

Lastly, people can also visit Revive Free Will Baptist Church in Tecumseh for a free Thanksgiving meal on Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Revive Free Will Baptist Church is located at 121 N. Range Line Road in Tecumseh.

For more information on that event, call (405) 287-8801 or email pastorgusanthony@gmail.com.