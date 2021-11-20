Calendar of Events from Nov. 20

The Shawnee News-Star

November 20

The Community Art Gallery of Shawnee sponsored by the Shawnee Mall, proudly announces the second Autumn Exhibition, November 20 and the 21 at the Shawnee Mall. Promising to be the largest art show of the year, socially distanced and following current CDC guidelines and featuring many of the areas most talented artists of all ages and skill ranges featured artists.

Monday, November 22

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided.

November 24

The Senior Recreation Center will host Tina Singleton from Kindful Hospice who will present a “Mental Wellness Through the Holidays” Wellness Wednesday Workshop at 11:00 a.m. Come learn about the importance of staying healthy, dealing with holiday stress, and other important wellness related information.

November 25

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for Thanksgiving Break.

November 26

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for Thanksgiving Break.

November 29

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided.

December 3

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur in Shawnee, will hold its Live Nativity Scene from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and crafts; children also will receive mittens and hats.

December 7

St Benedicts Catholic Church Parish Guild Christmas Potluck and Meeting, Tuesday, December 7, 12:30 pm, in The Benedict Center.