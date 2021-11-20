Pottawatomie County admin building taking shape

Elisabeth Slay

Construction on the Pottawatomie County Administration Building is taking shape as Lippert Bros Inc. finishes erecting the steel framing of the building that will be adjacent to the Pottawatomie County courthouse.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, now that the steel beams are up, the crew will begin working on the second floor of the facility.

They are expected to begin this work after Thanksgiving.

Following completion of the second floor, Thomas said construction workers will begin work on the roof of the building before moving onto the interior.

The new administration building is expected to be completed in August of 2022.

Construction is taking place in the parking lot south of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse on North Broadway.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, she is looking forward to having more room to conduct county business once this project is completed.

Dennis said as the construction continues on the new building, visitors can park behind the courthouse or behind the County Election Board Office, located at 330 N. Broadway Avenue.

While Lippert Bros, Inc. is the constriction company currently working on the new building, the design of the administration building was created by Rand Elliott Architects.

The new building will have an indoor corridor, which will connect the new administration building to the courthouse that was built in the 1930s. The other site amenities including terrazzo material in the lobby of the building, an interior finish plan, full restroom tiling, lightning protection on the roof of the building, cast stone parapet caps, metal panels on the front entrance, furniture and a bipolar ionization HVAC.

Thomas said the overall budget for the new building is $6,472,170.

Dennis said the county has been saving up for this project for many years and the funds to pay for it are coming from use tax money, which is designated for projects such as this.

She said there will be no tax or bond increase of any kind as the commissioners already have the funds to construct this new county building.

The building will be 20,000 square feet in two stories and will house several county departments including the County Clerk, County Assessor, the County Treasurer, security, public space on the first floor, county commissioners, IT staff and also will include a commissioners meeting room on the second floor.

Check back for updates.