Lincoln County candidate filings begin Dec. 6 for Board of Education seats

The Shawnee News-Star

Candidates for the Board of Education in nine Lincoln County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

Melissa Stambaugh, Secretary of the Lincoln County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, when the filing period ends. Stambaugh reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, December 10th and may only be filed by another candidate for that office.

If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election, April 5. If only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates’ names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:

AGRA SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE NO. 2 – 5 YEAR TERM

CARNEY SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE NO 2 – 5 YEAR TERM

CHANDLER SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE NO 2 – 5 YEAR TERM

DAVENPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE NO 2 – 5 YEAR TERM

MEEKER SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE NO 2 – 5 YEAR TERM

PRAGUE SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE NO 2 – 5 YEAR TERM

STROUD SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE NO 2 – 5 YEAR TERM

WELLSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT 0FFICE NO 2 – 5 YEAR TERM

WHITE ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE NO 2 – 3 YEAR TERM

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 405-258-13449 or lincolncounty@elecctions.ok.gov .

The Lincoln County Election Board is located in the courthouse at 811 Manvel Avenue, Suite 15, in Chandler and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.