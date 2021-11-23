Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Shawnee, Tecumseh

Shawnee News-Star

Free Thanksgiving meals will be prepared and offered in both Shawnee and Tecumseh this holiday.

Gilbert Insurance and Tecumseh Tag Agency will host its 16th annual Tecumseh Family Fun Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 25.

For that event, diners will be able to grab a free warm to-go meal from Tecumseh City Hall on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who attend are encouraged to drive through the alley in the back of City Hall to pick up their meal.

For more information about this event, call (405) 598-2145.

In addition to the Tecumseh Family Thanksgiving Dinner, the Salvation Army in Shawnee is also offering its annual free meal on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. its facility, 200 E. Ninth.

Guests will need to enter the Salvation Army facility from Union Street.